Is There A Value in Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) And Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

The shares of Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on January 24, 2020. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Verra Mobility Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on September 30, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on July 31, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. BofA/Merrill was of a view that VRRM is Neutral in its latest report on July 22, 2019. Robert W. Baird thinks that VRRM is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.02.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.93% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.25 while ending the day at $6.35. During the trading session, a total of 1.31 million shares were traded which represents a 32.2% incline from the average session volume which is 1.93 million shares. VRRM had ended its last session trading at $6.75. Verra Mobility Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.55, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 VRRM 52-week low price stands at $5.63 while its 52-week high price is $17.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Verra Mobility Corporation generated 132.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.25%. Verra Mobility Corporation has the potential to record 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.04/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.10% to reach $17.35/share.

A look at its technical shows that AINV’s 50-day SMA is 13.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.77. The stock has a high of $18.33 for the year while the low is $5.20. At the moment, only 4.90% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.92, while the P/B ratio is 0.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 924.37K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.56% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Apollo Investment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.