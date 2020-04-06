Is There A Value in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) And Covetrus Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

The shares of Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $16 price target. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mattel Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on January 27, 2020, to Overweight the MAT stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on June 19, 2018. Jefferies was of a view that MAT is Underperform in its latest report on February 26, 2018. Citigroup thinks that MAT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 06, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.04. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.24.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.64% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.65 while ending the day at $7.73. During the trading session, a total of 4.77 million shares were traded which represents a 21.21% incline from the average session volume which is 6.06 million shares. MAT had ended its last session trading at $8.28. Mattel Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.79, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 MAT 52-week low price stands at $6.53 while its 52-week high price is $14.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Mattel Inc. generated 630.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 500.0%. Mattel Inc. has the potential to record 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on September 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Covetrus Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.06% to reach $11.75/share. It started the day trading at $7.59 and traded between $6.26 and $6.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CVET’s 50-day SMA is 10.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.28. The stock has a high of $33.70 for the year while the low is $4.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.86%, as 20.39M MAT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.58% of Covetrus Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… bought more CVET shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… purchasing 915,741 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,003,281 shares of CVET, with a total valuation of $133,356,452. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CVET shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $129,909,686 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Covetrus Inc. shares by 13.03% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,945,014 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,146,171 shares of Covetrus Inc. which are valued at $110,489,106. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Covetrus Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 982,619 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,541,409 shares and is now valued at $61,565,054. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Covetrus Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.