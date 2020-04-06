Is There A Value in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) And LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

The shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $7 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hersha Hospitality Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on October 16, 2019, to Underperform the HT stock while also putting a $12.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on August 01, 2019. Janney was of a view that HT is Buy in its latest report on December 20, 2018. Wells Fargo thinks that HT is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $7.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.60.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.33% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.70 while ending the day at $2.84. During the trading session, a total of 1.05 million shares were traded which represents a -22.91% decline from the average session volume which is 851580.0 shares. HT had ended its last session trading at $3.00. HT 52-week low price stands at $2.29 while its 52-week high price is $19.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.51 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. Hersha Hospitality Trust has the potential to record 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $350. RBC Capital Mkts also rated TREE as Upgrade on March 12, 2020, with its price target of $332 suggesting that TREE could surge by 59.47% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $149.59/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.34% to reach $338.33/share. It started the day trading at $153.70 and traded between $135.72 and $137.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TREE’s 50-day SMA is 267.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 319.34. The stock has a high of $434.94 for the year while the low is $148.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.73%, as 1.85M HT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 23.54% of LendingTree Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 51.05, while the P/B ratio is 4.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 166.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. sold more TREE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. selling -11,383 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,351,051 shares of TREE, with a total valuation of $372,646,887. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more TREE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $195,149,270 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its LendingTree Inc. shares by 12.15% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 652,764 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -90,238 shares of LendingTree Inc. which are valued at $180,045,366. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its LendingTree Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,095 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 647,378 shares and is now valued at $178,559,800. Following these latest developments, around 5.20% of LendingTree Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.