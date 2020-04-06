Is There A Value in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) And TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

The shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $9 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Glu Mobile Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on February 04, 2020, to Overweight the GLUU stock while also putting a $7.75 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on January 15, 2020. That day the KeyBanc Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $8. SunTrust was of a view that GLUU is Buy in its latest report on January 07, 2020. DA Davidson thinks that GLUU is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.63.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.98% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.75 while ending the day at $5.92. During the trading session, a total of 3.02 million shares were traded which represents a 29.77% incline from the average session volume which is 4.3 million shares. GLUU had ended its last session trading at $6.23. Glu Mobile Inc. currently has a market cap of $899.84 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 144.39, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.63, with a beta of 0.64. Glu Mobile Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 GLUU 52-week low price stands at $3.98 while its 52-week high price is $11.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Glu Mobile Inc. generated 127.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 85.71%. Glu Mobile Inc. has the potential to record 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on February 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) is now rated as Underweight. Keefe Bruyette also rated CGBD as Downgrade on September 06, 2019, with its price target of $15 suggesting that CGBD could surge by 68.56% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.44% to reach $14.25/share. It started the day trading at $4.93 and traded between $4.30 and $4.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CGBD’s 50-day SMA is 10.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.41. The stock has a high of $15.28 for the year while the low is $4.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 416598.9 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 56.92%, as 653,727 GLUU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.15% of TCG BDC Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.43, while the P/B ratio is 0.28. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 536.40K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.12% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of TCG BDC Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.