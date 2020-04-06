Is There A Value in Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) And American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

The shares of Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on February 10, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $23 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Global Net Lease Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Aegis Capital advised investors in its research note published on October 31, 2019, to Buy the GNL stock while also putting a $21.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on September 26, 2019. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on March 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. JMP Securities was of a view that GNL is Mkt Perform in its latest report on December 11, 2018. B. Riley FBR thinks that GNL is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 12, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.01.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.78% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.60 while ending the day at $11.00. During the trading session, a total of 877606.0 shares were traded which represents a -26.05% decline from the average session volume which is 696240.0 shares. GNL had ended its last session trading at $11.80. GNL 52-week low price stands at $8.77 while its 52-week high price is $21.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Global Net Lease Inc. has the potential to record 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) is now rated as Equal-Weight. RBC Capital Mkts also rated AXL as Downgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $5 suggesting that AXL could surge by 84.96% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.23/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.17% to reach $18.22/share. It started the day trading at $3.22 and traded between $2.72 and $2.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXL’s 50-day SMA is 6.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.73. The stock has a high of $16.43 for the year while the low is $2.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.89%, as 11.07M GNL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.29% of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -73.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AXL shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,526,396 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,831,618 shares of AXL, with a total valuation of $112,874,142. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AXL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $78,454,988 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. shares by 0.53% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,335,229 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -49,852 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. which are valued at $59,092,000. In the same vein, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau… decreased its American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 31,515 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,196,110 shares and is now valued at $32,891,376. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.