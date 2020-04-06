Is There A Value in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) And Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX)

The shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $46 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bunge Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that BG is Overweight in its latest report on March 07, 2018. Citigroup thinks that BG is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $63.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.34.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.89% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $36.6301 while ending the day at $37.17. During the trading session, a total of 1.22 million shares were traded which represents a 12.59% incline from the average session volume which is 1.4 million shares. BG had ended its last session trading at $39.08. Bunge Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.96, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 BG 52-week low price stands at $29.00 while its 52-week high price is $59.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Bunge Limited generated 320.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 71.65%. Bunge Limited has the potential to record 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on November 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $17.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.24% to reach $19.56/share. It started the day trading at $9.79 and traded between $8.59 and $9.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DX’s 50-day SMA is 15.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.00. The stock has a high of $20.34 for the year while the low is $7.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 758266.18 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.64%, as 670,004 BG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.45% of Dynex Capital Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 471.07K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more DX shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 32,303 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,303,131 shares of DX, with a total valuation of $39,383,540. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more DX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $21,904,006 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Dynex Capital Inc. shares by 12.55% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,182,709 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -169,682 shares of Dynex Capital Inc. which are valued at $20,224,324. In the same vein, Invesco Capital Management LLC decreased its Dynex Capital Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 140,843 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 601,654 shares and is now valued at $10,288,283. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of Dynex Capital Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.