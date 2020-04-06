Is There A Value in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) And Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

The shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $15 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Associated Banc-Corp, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $20. BofA/Merrill was of a view that ASB is Underperform in its latest report on January 10, 2019. Jefferies thinks that ASB is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $16.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.53.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.13% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.275 while ending the day at $11.48. During the trading session, a total of 1.51 million shares were traded which represents a 2.24% incline from the average session volume which is 1.54 million shares. ASB had ended its last session trading at $12.23. Associated Banc-Corp currently has a market cap of $1.88 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.01, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.00, with a beta of 1.32. ASB 52-week low price stands at $10.23 while its 52-week high price is $23.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.11%. Associated Banc-Corp has the potential to record 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on May 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $46. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.54/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.88% to reach $47.20/share. It started the day trading at $24.63 and traded between $20.94 and $21.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FWONK’s 50-day SMA is 36.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.60. The stock has a high of $48.95 for the year while the low is $18.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.82%, as 4.93M ASB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.30% of Formula One Group shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FWONK shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 155,670 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,274,601 shares of FWONK, with a total valuation of $674,745,915. Caledonia (Private) Investments P… meanwhile bought more FWONK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $541,920,784 worth of shares.

Similarly, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its Formula One Group shares by 6.69% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,421,496 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 653,090 shares of Formula One Group which are valued at $407,063,634. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Formula One Group shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 242,745 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,371,745 shares and is now valued at $405,120,360. Following these latest developments, around 3.05% of Formula One Group stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.