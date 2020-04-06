Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSE:YUMA), Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)?

The shares of Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSE:YUMA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by MLV & Co in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2015. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $1.50 price target. MLV & Co wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Yuma Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $225.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 63.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.68.

The shares of the company added by 4.44% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.79 while ending the day at $1.88. During the trading session, a total of 632401.0 shares were traded which represents a -140.63% decline from the average session volume which is 262810.0 shares. YUMA had ended its last session trading at $1.80. Yuma Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 YUMA 52-week low price stands at $1.15 while its 52-week high price is $8.60.

The Yuma Energy Inc. generated 1.45 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is now rated as Neutral. Vertical Research also rated ETR as Initiated on February 25, 2020, with its price target of $140 suggesting that ETR could surge by 36.06% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $88.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.46% to reach $130.40/share. It started the day trading at $89.16 and traded between $82.94 and $83.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ETR’s 50-day SMA is 115.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 114.33. The stock has a high of $135.55 for the year while the low is $75.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.89%, as 2.49M YUMA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.49% of Entergy Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.27, while the P/B ratio is 1.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.73M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ETR shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 543,868 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,225,570 shares of ETR, with a total valuation of $2,832,211,389. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ETR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,560,242,747 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Entergy Corporation shares by 5.50% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,374,316 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 592,844 shares of Entergy Corporation which are valued at $1,329,771,284. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Entergy Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,949,160 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,542,813 shares and is now valued at $881,830,268. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Entergy Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.