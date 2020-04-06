Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM), Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND)?

The shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SM Energy Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Equal-Weight the SM stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $2.50. Wells Fargo was of a view that SM is Overweight in its latest report on March 10, 2020. Stifel thinks that SM is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 09, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.74. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -93.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.32.

The shares of the company added by 10.08% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.17 while ending the day at $1.31. During the trading session, a total of 6.77 million shares were traded which represents a -19.64% decline from the average session volume which is 5.66 million shares. SM had ended its last session trading at $1.19. SM Energy Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 SM 52-week low price stands at $0.90 while its 52-week high price is $18.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The SM Energy Company generated 10000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -750.0%. SM Energy Company has the potential to record -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on February 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $65. Telsey Advisory Group also rated FND as Reiterated on February 21, 2020, with its price target of $56 suggesting that FND could surge by 49.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.46/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.99% to reach $53.67/share. It started the day trading at $28.65 and traded between $26.44 and $27.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FND’s 50-day SMA is 44.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.68. The stock has a high of $62.62 for the year while the low is $24.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.97%, as 7.06M SM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.59% of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.84, while the P/B ratio is 3.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Ares Management LLC sold more FND shares, decreasing its portfolio by -36.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Ares Management LLC selling -7,105,728 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,308,406 shares of FND, with a total valuation of $628,344,126. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more FND shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $525,170,494 worth of shares.

Similarly, Sands Capital Management LLC decreased its Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. shares by 2.56% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,743,412 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -203,774 shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. which are valued at $395,301,183. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 888,550 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,966,412 shares and is now valued at $355,635,333. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.