Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)?

The shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Atlantic Equities in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $75 price target. Atlantic Equities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Xylem Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on March 26, 2020. Credit Suisse was of a view that XYL is Underperform in its latest report on March 10, 2020. Rosenblatt thinks that XYL is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 14, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 92.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $73.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.94.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.57% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $59.67 while ending the day at $60.50. During the trading session, a total of 1.84 million shares were traded which represents a -19.19% decline from the average session volume which is 1.54 million shares. XYL had ended its last session trading at $63.40. Xylem Inc. currently has a market cap of $11.32 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.34, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.42, with a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.78, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 XYL 52-week low price stands at $54.62 while its 52-week high price is $89.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.89 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Xylem Inc. generated 724.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 41.57%. Xylem Inc. has the potential to record 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on July 30, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $27. Oppenheimer also rated VGR as Initiated on June 05, 2014, with its price target of $25 suggesting that VGR could surge by 66.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.33/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.75% to reach $25.71/share. It started the day trading at $9.32 and traded between $8.38 and $8.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VGR’s 50-day SMA is 11.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.87. The stock has a high of $14.42 for the year while the low is $7.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.01%, as 10.54M XYL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.73% of Vector Group Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more VGR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -43,812 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,560,384 shares of VGR, with a total valuation of $192,431,662. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VGR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $155,980,872 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Vector Group Ltd. shares by 4.48% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,092,137 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -473,300 shares of Vector Group Ltd. which are valued at $117,270,632. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Vector Group Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 236,994 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,086,737 shares and is now valued at $47,487,884. Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of Vector Group Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.