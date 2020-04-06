Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW), Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)?

The shares of WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $24 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WW International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Neutral the WW stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on March 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 37. DA Davidson was of a view that WW is Buy in its latest report on February 26, 2020. DA Davidson thinks that WW is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 21, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 56.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $30.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.81.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.16% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $13.90 while ending the day at $14.51. During the trading session, a total of 1.27 million shares were traded which represents a 44.21% incline from the average session volume which is 2.27 million shares. WW had ended its last session trading at $15.14. WW 52-week low price stands at $9.75 while its 52-week high price is $47.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The WW International Inc. generated 182.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 138.1%. WW International Inc. has the potential to record 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on February 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Maxim Group also rated ENVA as Reiterated on July 13, 2018, with its price target of $43 suggesting that ENVA could surge by 64.53% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.89% to reach $32.00/share. It started the day trading at $12.0102 and traded between $11.01 and $11.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENVA’s 50-day SMA is 18.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.88. The stock has a high of $31.95 for the year while the low is $7.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.41%, as 1.34M WW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.26% of Enova International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.03, while the P/B ratio is 1.01. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 394.40K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more ENVA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -34,158 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,051,840 shares of ENVA, with a total valuation of $97,096,365. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ENVA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $59,921,829 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Enova International Inc. shares by 0.06% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,573,694 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,600 shares of Enova International Inc. which are valued at $49,466,399. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Enova International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 47,971 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,926,635 shares and is now valued at $37,029,925. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Enova International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.