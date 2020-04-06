Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN), frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)?

The shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on October 23, 2019. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Uxin Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on March 12, 2019, to Outperform the UXIN stock while also putting a $7.70 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2019. Goldman was of a view that UXIN is Buy in its latest report on August 16, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $23.98. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.96.

The shares of the company added by 4.79% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.45 while ending the day at $1.53. During the trading session, a total of 523163.0 shares were traded which represents a 68.86% incline from the average session volume which is 1.68 million shares. UXIN had ended its last session trading at $1.46. Uxin Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 UXIN 52-week low price stands at $1.21 while its 52-week high price is $4.25.

The Uxin Limited generated 88.66 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on September 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) is now rated as Market Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.40% to reach $50.86/share. It started the day trading at $33.73 and traded between $30.06 and $30.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FTDR’s 50-day SMA is 40.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.59. The stock has a high of $53.29 for the year while the low is $30.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.05%, as 1.74M UXIN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.04% of frontdoor inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 642.48K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FTDR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.28% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 22,486 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,975,127 shares of FTDR, with a total valuation of $338,145,385. Janus Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more FTDR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $280,030,376 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its frontdoor inc. shares by 0.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,759,200 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 25,000 shares of frontdoor inc. which are valued at $244,190,080. In the same vein, Atlanta Capital Management Co. LL… increased its frontdoor inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 67,099 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,529,522 shares and is now valued at $234,451,733. Following these latest developments, around 0.09% of frontdoor inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.