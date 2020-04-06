Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)?

The shares of Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on November 27, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $12 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Novavax Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on August 14, 2019, to Buy the NVAX stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2019. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $0.25. The stock was given Buy rating by Ladenburg Thalmann in its report released on December 18, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Oppenheimer was of a view that NVAX is Outperform in its latest report on December 11, 2018. Piper Jaffray thinks that NVAX is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $22.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 340.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.20.

The shares of the company added by 12.63% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $13.60 while ending the day at $15.61. During the trading session, a total of 9.07 million shares were traded which represents a -8.86% decline from the average session volume which is 8.33 million shares. NVAX had ended its last session trading at $13.86. NVAX 52-week low price stands at $3.54 while its 52-week high price is $17.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.13 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Novavax Inc. generated 81.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -94.69%. Novavax Inc. has the potential to record -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on November 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.02/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.96% to reach $48.56/share. It started the day trading at $31.03 and traded between $29.12 and $29.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALSN’s 50-day SMA is 38.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 44.36. The stock has a high of $50.46 for the year while the low is $26.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.92%, as 3.57M NVAX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.07% of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.02, while the P/B ratio is 4.49. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ALSN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -264,003 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,349,550 shares of ALSN, with a total valuation of $501,391,730. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more ALSN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $437,703,403 worth of shares.

Similarly, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. shares by 0.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,876,955 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -17,613 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. which are valued at $238,604,373. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 281,120 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,525,517 shares and is now valued at $224,335,990. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.