Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR), Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $47.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.91.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.94% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $42.41 while ending the day at $42.69. During the trading session, a total of 575121.0 shares were traded which represents a 25.31% incline from the average session volume which is 769980.0 shares. IBKR had ended its last session trading at $44.44. Interactive Brokers Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $18.46 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.36, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.25, with a beta of 0.76. IBKR 52-week low price stands at $33.70 while its 52-week high price is $59.32.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.34%. Interactive Brokers Group Inc. has the potential to record 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CLSA published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $44.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.56% to reach $57.48/share. It started the day trading at $44.39 and traded between $40.41 and $42.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SE’s 50-day SMA is 45.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.25. The stock has a high of $52.77 for the year while the low is $21.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 27.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.98%, as 27.51M IBKR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 46.67% of Sea Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.83M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.17%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.98% over the past 90 days while it gained 35.15% over the last six months.

Sands Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more SE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $647,874,933 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Sea Limited shares by 0.14% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,315,494 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 17,564 shares of Sea Limited which are valued at $554,936,160. In the same vein, Charles-Lim Capital Ltd. increased its Sea Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,131,034 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,359,254 shares and is now valued at $376,667,985. Following these latest developments, around 1.87% of Sea Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.