Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV), Interface Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)?

The shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $98 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dover Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on March 23, 2020, to Overweight the DOV stock while also putting a $86 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on March 18, 2020. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $94. UBS was of a view that DOV is Buy in its latest report on January 10, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that DOV is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $105.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.22.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.02% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $76.83 while ending the day at $77.36. During the trading session, a total of 1.21 million shares were traded which represents a -2.26% decline from the average session volume which is 1.18 million shares. DOV had ended its last session trading at $80.60. Dover Corporation currently has a market cap of $11.6 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.77, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.95, with a beta of 1.53. Dover Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 DOV 52-week low price stands at $62.95 while its 52-week high price is $120.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dover Corporation generated 397.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.48%. Dover Corporation has the potential to record 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Interface Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.15/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.73% to reach $18.00/share. It started the day trading at $7.09 and traded between $6.60 and $6.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TILE’s 50-day SMA is 12.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.30. The stock has a high of $17.67 for the year while the low is $5.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1086314.22 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.49%, as 983,223 DOV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.73% of Interface Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.01, while the P/B ratio is 1.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 382.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TILE shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 156,326 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,435,942 shares of TILE, with a total valuation of $123,080,394. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more TILE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $89,804,251 worth of shares.

Similarly, Frontier Capital Management Co. L… decreased its Interface Inc. shares by 0.53% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,389,225 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -23,389 shares of Interface Inc. which are valued at $64,038,793. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Interface Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,901 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,736,204 shares and is now valued at $39,921,216. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Interface Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.