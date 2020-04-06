Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM), Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)?

The shares of BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $9 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BioSig Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 117.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.76.

The shares of the company added by 42.38% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.5001 while ending the day at $5.14. During the trading session, a total of 5.47 million shares were traded which represents a -1845.81% decline from the average session volume which is 281090.0 shares. BSGM had ended its last session trading at $3.61. BioSig Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.00 BSGM 52-week low price stands at $2.36 while its 52-week high price is $9.97.

The BioSig Technologies Inc. generated 12.11 million in revenue during the last quarter. BioSig Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Nomura published a research note on September 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Sandler O’Neill also rated EFC as Initiated on December 06, 2017, with its price target of $17 suggesting that EFC could surge by 79.56% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.10/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.88% to reach $19.08/share. It started the day trading at $4.06 and traded between $3.68 and $3.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EFC’s 50-day SMA is 13.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.05. The stock has a high of $19.12 for the year while the low is $3.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 812264.82 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.62%, as 709,757 BSGM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.74% of Ellington Financial Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.23, while the P/B ratio is 0.20. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 962.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -42.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -78.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -78.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more EFC shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 120,953 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,001,934 shares of EFC, with a total valuation of $49,621,969. Ellington Management Group LLC meanwhile bought more EFC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $44,411,035 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Ellington Financial Inc. shares by 1.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,868,085 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 23,650 shares of Ellington Financial Inc. which are valued at $30,879,445. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Ellington Financial Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 249,158 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,710,794 shares and is now valued at $28,279,425. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Ellington Financial Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.