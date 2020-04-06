Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG), Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB)?

The shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $20.50 price target. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Air Transport Services Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Buy the ATSG stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on May 09, 2019. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $31. The stock was given Outperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on March 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. Susquehanna was of a view that ATSG is Positive in its latest report on February 08, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that ATSG is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 31.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $26.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.09.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.42% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $16.98 while ending the day at $17.32. During the trading session, a total of 604825.0 shares were traded which represents a -3.86% decline from the average session volume which is 582320.0 shares. ATSG had ended its last session trading at $18.12. Air Transport Services Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.08 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.97, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 45.94, with a beta of 0.92. Air Transport Services Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 ATSG 52-week low price stands at $13.20 while its 52-week high price is $25.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.56 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Air Transport Services Group Inc. generated 46.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.93%. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northcoast published a research note on October 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.98/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.36% to reach $35.33/share. It started the day trading at $17.41 and traded between $15.61 and $15.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CTB’s 50-day SMA is 23.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.59. The stock has a high of $33.35 for the year while the low is $13.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.35%, as 3.23M ATSG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.86% of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.31, while the P/B ratio is 0.63. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 419.90K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CTB shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 99,764 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,302,599 shares of CTB, with a total valuation of $186,143,249. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CTB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $130,201,161 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Cooper Tire & Rubber Company shares by 0.73% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,075,032 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -29,834 shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company which are valued at $103,872,566. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management decreased its Cooper Tire & Rubber Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 96,566 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,316,445 shares and is now valued at $59,046,183. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.