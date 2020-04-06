Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS), DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC)?

The shares of Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on November 06, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $11 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Adesto Technologies Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on September 19, 2019, to Buy the IOTS stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Loop Capital Markets when it published its report on September 18, 2019. That day the Loop Capital set price target on the stock to $13. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Northland Capital in its report released on August 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. The Benchmark Company was of a view that IOTS is Buy in its latest report on June 29, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that IOTS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 20, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $12.24. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 73.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.42.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.47% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.25 while ending the day at $10.47. During the trading session, a total of 970781.0 shares were traded which represents a 14.84% incline from the average session volume which is 1.14 million shares. IOTS had ended its last session trading at $10.96. Adesto Technologies Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.96, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 IOTS 52-week low price stands at $6.03 while its 52-week high price is $12.39.

The Adesto Technologies Corporation generated 21.26 million in revenue during the last quarter. Adesto Technologies Corporation has the potential to record -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at MoffettNathanson published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Wells Fargo also rated DXC as Downgrade on January 09, 2020, with its price target of $30 suggesting that DXC could surge by 65.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.57% to reach $33.50/share. It started the day trading at $12.65 and traded between $11.35 and $11.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DXC’s 50-day SMA is 22.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.35. The stock has a high of $67.09 for the year while the low is $7.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.58%, as 14.28M IOTS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.67% of DXC Technology Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more DXC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -384,040 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,685,879 shares of DXC, with a total valuation of $691,616,543. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more DXC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $326,815,727 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its DXC Technology Company shares by 0.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,033,765 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -6,784 shares of DXC Technology Company which are valued at $266,024,074. In the same vein, Glenview Capital Management LLC decreased its DXC Technology Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 809,770 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,986,562 shares and is now valued at $264,886,010. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of DXC Technology Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.