Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT), CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)?

The shares of Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2020. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Planet Fitness Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on November 12, 2019. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $80. The stock was given Outperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on October 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 72.50. Berenberg was of a view that PLNT is Hold in its latest report on September 03, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that PLNT is worth In-line rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 09, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 72.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $75.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.43.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.23% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $36.41 while ending the day at $36.96. During the trading session, a total of 3.13 million shares were traded which represents a -41.62% decline from the average session volume which is 2.21 million shares. PLNT had ended its last session trading at $39.84. Planet Fitness Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.32 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 26.27, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.37, with a beta of 1.05. PLNT 52-week low price stands at $23.77 while its 52-week high price is $88.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Planet Fitness Inc. generated 478.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.45%. Planet Fitness Inc. has the potential to record 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.68/share, analysts expect it to surge by 22.01% to reach $8.17/share. It started the day trading at $7.03 and traded between $5.71 and $6.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNX’s 50-day SMA is 6.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.30. The stock has a high of $11.04 for the year while the low is $4.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 31.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.41%, as 28.91M PLNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.23% of CNX Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.87M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 37.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Southeastern Asset Management, In… sold more CNX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Southeastern Asset Management, In… selling -3,403,615 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 50,279,156 shares of CNX, with a total valuation of $266,982,318. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CNX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $106,987,043 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its CNX Resources Corporation shares by 3.31% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 15,680,238 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -536,204 shares of CNX Resources Corporation which are valued at $83,262,064. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its CNX Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 447,392 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 13,272,788 shares and is now valued at $70,478,504. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of CNX Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.