Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR), Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)?

The shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $20 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ichor Holdings Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on March 19, 2020, to Neutral the ICHR stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on November 06, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $32. The stock was given Buy rating by DA Davidson in its report released on October 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. Cowen was of a view that ICHR is Market Perform in its latest report on September 25, 2019. DA Davidson thinks that ICHR is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $32.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.26.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.83% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $15.3201 while ending the day at $15.59. During the trading session, a total of 591123.0 shares were traded which represents a -29.99% decline from the average session volume which is 454740.0 shares. ICHR had ended its last session trading at $17.10. Ichor Holdings Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.80, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 ICHR 52-week low price stands at $13.68 while its 52-week high price is $39.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ichor Holdings Ltd. generated 60.61 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 41.18%. Ichor Holdings Ltd. has the potential to record 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on March 01, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.28/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.02% to reach $1.77/share. It started the day trading at $0.304 and traded between $0.275 and $0.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ONTX’s 50-day SMA is 0.4057 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1449. The stock has a high of $4.45 for the year while the low is $0.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 31.91%, as 8.42M ICHR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.07% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 16.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sabby Capital LLC bought more ONTX shares, increasing its portfolio by 988.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sabby Capital LLC purchasing 7,938,397 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,741,243 shares of ONTX, with a total valuation of $3,758,734. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ONTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $369,192 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares by 1,311.27% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 645,007 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 599,303 shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $277,353. In the same vein, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 250,847 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 250,847 shares and is now valued at $107,864. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.