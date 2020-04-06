Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA), Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)?

The shares of IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Northcoast in its latest research note that was published on December 04, 2019. Northcoast wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of IAA Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on July 31, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $55.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $43.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.05.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.62% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $24.63 while ending the day at $25.00. During the trading session, a total of 1.17 million shares were traded which represents a 3.91% incline from the average session volume which is 1.22 million shares. IAA had ended its last session trading at $27.66. IAA 52-week low price stands at $21.79 while its 52-week high price is $51.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. IAA Inc. has the potential to record 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $67. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.11% to reach $50.20/share. It started the day trading at $30.4393 and traded between $27.55 and $28.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENPH’s 50-day SMA is 39.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.22. The stock has a high of $59.15 for the year while the low is $9.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.52%, as 14.40M IAA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.90% of Enphase Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.61, while the P/B ratio is 12.92. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.05% over the past 90 days while it gained 27.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ENPH shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,138,385 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,026,203 shares of ENPH, with a total valuation of $442,013,161. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ENPH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $309,939,357 worth of shares.

Similarly, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its Enphase Energy Inc. shares by 38.98% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,891,314 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,091,314 shares of Enphase Energy Inc. which are valued at $190,557,647. In the same vein, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC increased its Enphase Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 865,969 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,717,133 shares and is now valued at $182,028,003. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Enphase Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.