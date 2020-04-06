Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS), Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)?

The shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $41 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Outperform the FBHS stock while also putting a $59 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Loop Capital Markets when it published its report on January 30, 2020. That day the Loop Capital set price target on the stock to $72. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that FBHS is Sector Perform in its latest report on December 17, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that FBHS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 21, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 76.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $60.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 4.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.99.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.90% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $35.21 while ending the day at $35.42. During the trading session, a total of 2.08 million shares were traded which represents a -36.17% decline from the average session volume which is 1.53 million shares. FBHS had ended its last session trading at $38.46. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.06 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.57, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.68, with a beta of 1.69. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 FBHS 52-week low price stands at $33.90 while its 52-week high price is $73.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. generated 387.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.95 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 37.0%. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. has the potential to record 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Loop Capital published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Gordon Haskett also rated W as Upgrade on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $60 suggesting that W could surge by 32.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $47.24/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.18% to reach $74.92/share. It started the day trading at $52.73 and traded between $47.6475 and $50.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that W’s 50-day SMA is 67.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 100.47. The stock has a high of $166.40 for the year while the low is $21.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.92%, as 23.13M FBHS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 30.84% of Wayfair Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more W shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 138,723 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,799,945 shares of W, with a total valuation of $619,454,523. Spruce House Investment Managemen… meanwhile bought more W shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $458,272,500 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its Wayfair Inc. shares by 54.99% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,182,928 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,193,617 shares of Wayfair Inc. which are valued at $390,822,879. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Wayfair Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 34,819 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,458,012 shares and is now valued at $345,000,939. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Wayfair Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.