Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC), Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)?

The shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Commercial Metals Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on November 26, 2019. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $23. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on October 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Goldman was of a view that CMC is Neutral in its latest report on September 23, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that CMC is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $19.28. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.42.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.93% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $14.29 while ending the day at $14.63. During the trading session, a total of 1.5 million shares were traded which represents a 25.35% incline from the average session volume which is 2.01 million shares. CMC had ended its last session trading at $15.72. Commercial Metals Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 CMC 52-week low price stands at $10.76 while its 52-week high price is $24.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.53 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Commercial Metals Company generated 232.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -26.42%. Commercial Metals Company has the potential to record 1.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on June 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.48% to reach $13.50/share. It started the day trading at $3.50 and traded between $2.84 and $2.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLNC’s 50-day SMA is 9.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.00. The stock has a high of $16.36 for the year while the low is $2.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 40.10%, as 1.59M CMC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.25% of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 772.00K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -43.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -77.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -78.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CLNC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 56,551 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,634,852 shares of CLNC, with a total valuation of $97,191,666. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CLNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $66,455,463 worth of shares.

Similarly, UBS Securities LLC increased its Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. shares by 6.08% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,508,085 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 143,803 shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. which are valued at $31,927,922. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 350,600 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,184,225 shares and is now valued at $27,805,184. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.