Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX), PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)?

The shares of Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $44 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Colfax Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on November 27, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $36. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on November 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 37. Goldman was of a view that CFX is Buy in its latest report on April 05, 2019. Oppenheimer thinks that CFX is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $33.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.75.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.35% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $16.18 while ending the day at $16.29. During the trading session, a total of 2.38 million shares were traded which represents a -43.57% decline from the average session volume which is 1.66 million shares. CFX had ended its last session trading at $18.17. Colfax Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.13 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 271.50, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 44.71, with a beta of 1.70. Colfax Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 CFX 52-week low price stands at $12.23 while its 52-week high price is $39.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Colfax Corporation generated 109.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.11%. Colfax Corporation has the potential to record 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on January 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.28/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.23% to reach $14.13/share. It started the day trading at $8.34 and traded between $7.85 and $7.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PCG’s 50-day SMA is 13.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.61. The stock has a high of $25.19 for the year while the low is $3.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 31.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.58%, as 30.27M CFX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.83% of PG&E Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 12.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PCG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -422,402 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,227,556 shares of PCG, with a total valuation of $592,527,118. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more PCG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $458,653,107 worth of shares.

Similarly, Anchorage Capital Group LLC increased its PG&E Corporation shares by 0.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 25,000,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 95,000 shares of PG&E Corporation which are valued at $387,500,000. Following these latest developments, around 0.18% of PG&E Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.