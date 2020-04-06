Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC), IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)?

The shares of Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $17 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cerence Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $23.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.08.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.41% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $15.395 while ending the day at $15.99. During the trading session, a total of 3.17 million shares were traded which represents a -385.75% decline from the average session volume which is 653210.0 shares. CRNC had ended its last session trading at $18.05. Cerence Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CRNC 52-week low price stands at $11.39 while its 52-week high price is $29.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cerence Inc. generated 113.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. Cerence Inc. has the potential to record 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on January 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.38% to reach $14.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.38 and traded between $3.03 and $3.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ISEE’s 50-day SMA is 5.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.42. The stock has a high of $8.97 for the year while the low is $0.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1268427.62 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.81%, as 966,415 CRNC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.00% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 489.01K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.41% over the past 90 days while it gained 178.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BML Capital Management LLC bought more ISEE shares, increasing its portfolio by 29.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BML Capital Management LLC purchasing 825,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,625,000 shares of ISEE, with a total valuation of $19,701,875. Consonance Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more ISEE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,622,294 worth of shares.

Similarly, Stonepine Capital Management LLC decreased its IVERIC bio Inc. shares by 21.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -825,903 shares of IVERIC bio Inc. which are valued at $16,305,000. In the same vein, VHCP Management LLC decreased its IVERIC bio Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,704,096 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,704,096 shares and is now valued at $14,696,762. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of IVERIC bio Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.