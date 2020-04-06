Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE:CBL), Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)?

The shares of CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE:CBL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on May 31, 2019. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CBL & Associates Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on December 21, 2017. Citigroup was of a view that CBL is Sell in its latest report on December 14, 2017. Jefferies thinks that CBL is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $0.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 6.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.85.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.07% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.19 while ending the day at $0.19. During the trading session, a total of 2.39 million shares were traded which represents a -0.76% decline from the average session volume which is 2.37 million shares. CBL had ended its last session trading at $0.22. CBL 52-week low price stands at $0.18 while its 52-week high price is $1.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.92%. CBL & Associates Properties Inc. has the potential to record 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $38. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.88/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.44% to reach $42.59/share. It started the day trading at $31.115 and traded between $29.31 and $29.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KNX’s 50-day SMA is 34.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.39. The stock has a high of $40.46 for the year while the low is $27.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 33.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.53%, as 32.91M CBL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 26.57% of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.45, while the P/B ratio is 0.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more KNX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.28% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 66,763 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,104,832 shares of KNX, with a total valuation of $769,908,334. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more KNX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $346,004,455 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares by 4.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,569,700 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 417,506 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. which are valued at $337,596,218. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP increased its Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,204,310 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,931,933 shares and is now valued at $189,465,940. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.