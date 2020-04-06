Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX), Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)?

The shares of Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $35 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Axos Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on May 01, 2019. That day the Compass Point set price target on the stock to $35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $25.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.62.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.80% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $14.63 while ending the day at $14.86. During the trading session, a total of 548121.0 shares were traded which represents a -16.05% decline from the average session volume which is 472300.0 shares. AX had ended its last session trading at $16.66. Axos Financial Inc. currently has a market cap of $933.65 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.68, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.57, with a beta of 1.30. AX 52-week low price stands at $13.69 while its 52-week high price is $33.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.69 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -21.74%. Axos Financial Inc. has the potential to record 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $68. Even though the stock has been trading at $48.44/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.31% to reach $69.29/share. It started the day trading at $48.78 and traded between $45.95 and $46.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HSIC’s 50-day SMA is 61.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 64.66. The stock has a high of $73.99 for the year while the low is $41.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.90%, as 14.35M AX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.12% of Henry Schein Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.82, while the P/B ratio is 2.25. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.83M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HSIC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 155,557 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,275,434 shares of HSIC, with a total valuation of $1,052,764,948. Longview Partners LLP meanwhile sold more HSIC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $908,481,027 worth of shares.

Similarly, Generation Investment Management … increased its Henry Schein Inc. shares by 3.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,312,936 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 321,043 shares of Henry Schein Inc. which are valued at $628,470,320. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Henry Schein Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 149,968 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,874,171 shares and is now valued at $479,851,981. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Henry Schein Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.