Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT), Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)?

The shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on July 23, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $46 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on July 22, 2019. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $47. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on July 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. Cowen was of a view that ADPT is Outperform in its latest report on July 22, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that ADPT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 22, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $44.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.82.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.57% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $25.26 while ending the day at $25.72. During the trading session, a total of 824169.0 shares were traded which represents a 38.49% incline from the average session volume which is 1.34 million shares. ADPT had ended its last session trading at $28.13. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.70 ADPT 52-week low price stands at $15.19 while its 52-week high price is $55.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has the potential to record -1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Credit Suisse also rated ETRN as Upgrade on November 25, 2019, with its price target of $13 suggesting that ETRN could surge by 40.21% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.46/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.58% to reach $9.55/share. It started the day trading at $5.81 and traded between $5.22 and $5.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ETRN’s 50-day SMA is 7.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.39. The stock has a high of $22.29 for the year while the low is $3.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 33.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.04%, as 37.71M ADPT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.59% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.92M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 35.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more ETRN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 87,168 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,706,425 shares of ETRN, with a total valuation of $202,667,361. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ETRN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $140,186,848 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares by 0.35% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 17,345,742 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 60,989 shares of Equitrans Midstream Corporation which are valued at $122,460,939. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 597,578 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 15,999,638 shares and is now valued at $112,957,444. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.