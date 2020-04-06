Is It Crazy To Buy Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) And STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR)

The shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $36 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Washington Federal Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on April 18, 2016, to Sector Perform the WAFD stock while also putting a $26 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on January 21, 2016. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $23. Piper Jaffray was of a view that WAFD is Neutral in its latest report on June 12, 2015. DA Davidson thinks that WAFD is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $29.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.02.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.38% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $23.695 while ending the day at $24.21. During the trading session, a total of 505251.0 shares were traded which represents a 15.65% incline from the average session volume which is 599020.0 shares. WAFD had ended its last session trading at $25.32. Washington Federal Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.92 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.64, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.23, with a beta of 1.18. WAFD 52-week low price stands at $20.92 while its 52-week high price is $38.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.58 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.62%. Washington Federal Inc. has the potential to record 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on January 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $39. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.30% to reach $40.35/share. It started the day trading at $15.48 and traded between $14.33 and $14.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STOR’s 50-day SMA is 30.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.52. The stock has a high of $40.96 for the year while the low is $13.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.41%, as 5.27M WAFD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.18% of STORE Capital Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.83, while the P/B ratio is 0.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.89M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more STOR shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,413,894 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,800,308 shares of STOR, with a total valuation of $1,012,098,121.

Similarly, Principal Global Investors LLC decreased its STORE Capital Corporation shares by 0.43% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 13,534,499 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -58,656 shares of STORE Capital Corporation which are valued at $444,743,637. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its STORE Capital Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 343,769 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,453,896 shares and is now valued at $376,375,023. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of STORE Capital Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.