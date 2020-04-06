Is It Crazy To Buy The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) And Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

The shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $590 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Sherwin-Williams Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on March 13, 2020, to Underperform the SHW stock while also putting a $500 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Northcoast Markets when it published its report on March 02, 2020. That day the Northcoast set price target on the stock to $620. Susquehanna was of a view that SHW is Neutral in its latest report on February 04, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that SHW is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 31, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 600.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $571.26. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.87.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.86% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $416.24 while ending the day at $420.03. During the trading session, a total of 663747.0 shares were traded which represents a 13.68% incline from the average session volume which is 768970.0 shares. SHW had ended its last session trading at $436.91. The Sherwin-Williams Company currently has a market cap of $39.1 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 25.49, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.28, with a beta of 1.22. The Sherwin-Williams Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.11, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 SHW 52-week low price stands at $325.43 while its 52-week high price is $599.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $4.27 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Sherwin-Williams Company generated 161.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $6.65 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.69%. The Sherwin-Williams Company has the potential to record 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Noble Capital Markets published a research note on February 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) is now rated as Market Perform. H.C. Wainwright also rated EXK as Reiterated on November 22, 2019, with its price target of $3 suggesting that EXK could surge by 73.51% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.51% to reach $4.53/share. It started the day trading at $1.295 and traded between $1.18 and $1.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EXK’s 50-day SMA is 1.7012 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.1631. The stock has a high of $3.20 for the year while the low is $0.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.79%, as 9.78M SHW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.98% of Endeavour Silver Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more EXK shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 509,299 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,751,955 shares of EXK, with a total valuation of $13,653,050. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more EXK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,046,856 worth of shares.

Similarly, Global X Management Co. LLC decreased its Endeavour Silver Corp. shares by 8.85% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,554,475 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -247,956 shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. which are valued at $3,984,981. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its Endeavour Silver Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 253,936 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,908,032 shares and is now valued at $2,976,530. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Endeavour Silver Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.