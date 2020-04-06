Is It Crazy To Buy Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) And Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

The shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Argus in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Packaging Corporation of America, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on December 10, 2019. Vertical Research was of a view that PKG is Hold in its latest report on November 26, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that PKG is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 24, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 112.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $99.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.09.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.11% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $80.17 while ending the day at $80.51. During the trading session, a total of 1.12 million shares were traded which represents a -6.13% decline from the average session volume which is 1.06 million shares. PKG had ended its last session trading at $83.96. Packaging Corporation of America currently has a market cap of $7.74 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.96, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.19, with a beta of 1.40. Packaging Corporation of America debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.81, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 PKG 52-week low price stands at $71.05 while its 52-week high price is $114.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.71 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Packaging Corporation of America generated 679.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.92 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -15.79%. Packaging Corporation of America has the potential to record 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $110. Goldman also rated ROST as Upgrade on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $93 suggesting that ROST could surge by 26.79% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $79.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.86% to reach $102.11/share. It started the day trading at $79.23 and traded between $74.17 and $74.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ROST’s 50-day SMA is 101.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 107.62. The stock has a high of $124.16 for the year while the low is $56.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.62%, as 4.44M PKG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.62% of Ross Stores Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.24, while the P/B ratio is 8.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ROST shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -18,940 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,468,612 shares of ROST, with a total valuation of $3,314,375,613. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more ROST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,250,707,804 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Ross Stores Inc. shares by 8.61% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 20,668,173 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,945,993 shares of Ross Stores Inc. which are valued at $2,248,283,859. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Ross Stores Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 867,872 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 17,972,407 shares and is now valued at $1,955,038,433. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Ross Stores Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.