Is It Crazy To Buy National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) And FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

The shares of National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of National CineMedia Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on March 02, 2020. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given Outperform rating by Barrington Research in its report released on November 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9.50. B. Riley FBR was of a view that NCMI is Neutral in its latest report on November 05, 2019. The Benchmark Company thinks that NCMI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.49.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.49% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.33 while ending the day at $2.33. During the trading session, a total of 1.07 million shares were traded which represents a -51.37% decline from the average session volume which is 706260.0 shares. NCMI had ended its last session trading at $2.79. NCMI 52-week low price stands at $1.62 while its 52-week high price is $9.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The National CineMedia Inc. generated 55.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 104.17%. National CineMedia Inc. has the potential to record 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Craig Hallum also rated FORM as Upgrade on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $25 suggesting that FORM could surge by 34.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.64/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.72% to reach $27.17/share. It started the day trading at $18.68 and traded between $17.16 and $17.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FORM’s 50-day SMA is 22.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.89. The stock has a high of $28.58 for the year while the low is $14.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.09%, as 1.93M NCMI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.56% of FormFactor Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 35.03, while the P/B ratio is 2.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 633.49K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more FORM shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 245,455 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,801,551 shares of FORM, with a total valuation of $241,630,696. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more FORM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $176,088,072 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its FormFactor Inc. shares by 9.86% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,683,176 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -730,985 shares of FormFactor Inc. which are valued at $149,502,647. In the same vein, EARNEST Partners LLC decreased its FormFactor Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 73,655 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,892,819 shares and is now valued at $109,452,361. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of FormFactor Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.