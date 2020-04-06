Is It Crazy To Buy Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) And Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

The shares of Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $5 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fossil Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on August 05, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on February 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that FOSL is Market Perform in its latest report on February 08, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that FOSL is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 03, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $3.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.03.

The shares of the company added by 6.82% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.89 while ending the day at $3.29. During the trading session, a total of 1.34 million shares were traded which represents a 20.65% incline from the average session volume which is 1.69 million shares. FOSL had ended its last session trading at $3.08. Fossil Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 FOSL 52-week low price stands at $2.84 while its 52-week high price is $14.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Fossil Group Inc. generated 200.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -600.0%. Fossil Group Inc. has the potential to record -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on May 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.93/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.17% to reach $14.20/share. It started the day trading at $8.12 and traded between $7.445 and $7.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FLEX’s 50-day SMA is 10.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.93. The stock has a high of $14.00 for the year while the low is $5.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.76%, as 10.94M FOSL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.17% of Flex Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. sold more FLEX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling -124,105 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 76,763,434 shares of FLEX, with a total valuation of $852,841,752. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more FLEX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $331,726,069 worth of shares.

Similarly, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … decreased its Flex Ltd. shares by 5.51% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 23,183,967 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,351,553 shares of Flex Ltd. which are valued at $257,573,873. In the same vein, Janus Capital Management LLC decreased its Flex Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,570,319 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 22,859,023 shares and is now valued at $253,963,746. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Flex Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.