Is It Crazy To Buy Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) And Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX)

The shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $104 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Duke Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Vertical Research advised investors in its research note published on February 25, 2020, to Buy the DUK stock while also putting a $112 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on February 18, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $108. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on February 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 106. Goldman was of a view that DUK is Buy in its latest report on November 22, 2019. Mizuho thinks that DUK is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 22, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 90.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $98.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.85.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.24% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $75.58 while ending the day at $76.02. During the trading session, a total of 2.88 million shares were traded which represents a 34.71% incline from the average session volume which is 4.41 million shares. DUK had ended its last session trading at $79.39. Duke Energy Corporation currently has a market cap of $56.44 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.92, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.62, with a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.37, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 DUK 52-week low price stands at $62.13 while its 52-week high price is $103.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.91 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Duke Energy Corporation generated 311.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.79 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -36.26%. Duke Energy Corporation has the potential to record 5.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

