Is It Crazy To Buy Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) And Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

The shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) has been pegged with a rating of Perform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on January 14, 2020. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ares Management Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on August 05, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $33. Jefferies was of a view that ARES is Buy in its latest report on June 28, 2018. Oppenheimer thinks that ARES is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $38.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.23.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.31% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $28.50 while ending the day at $28.84. During the trading session, a total of 1.33 million shares were traded which represents a -60.07% decline from the average session volume which is 830240.0 shares. ARES had ended its last session trading at $30.14. Ares Management Corporation currently has a market cap of $6.95 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 29.55, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.55, with a beta of 1.44. ARES 52-week low price stands at $20.20 while its 52-week high price is $41.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 47.76%. Ares Management Corporation has the potential to record 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CJS Securities published a research note on December 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) is now rated as Market Perform. Stifel also rated LEG as Downgrade on November 19, 2019, with its price target of $55 suggesting that LEG could surge by 54.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.21/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.15% to reach $50.20/share. It started the day trading at $23.91 and traded between $22.27 and $22.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LEG’s 50-day SMA is 37.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.83. The stock has a high of $55.42 for the year while the low is $22.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.58%, as 7.35M ARES shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.90% of Leggett & Platt Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.22, while the P/B ratio is 2.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold more LEG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. selling -1,084,009 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,466,837 shares of LEG, with a total valuation of $573,754,755. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LEG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $569,164,904 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Leggett & Platt Incorporated shares by 4.73% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,013,229 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 452,051 shares of Leggett & Platt Incorporated which are valued at $397,124,662. In the same vein, Charles Schwab Investment Advisor… increased its Leggett & Platt Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 82,767 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,571,760 shares and is now valued at $141,656,002. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Leggett & Platt Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.