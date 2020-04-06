Is A Downturn Overdue? Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP)?

The shares of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Rite Aid Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on April 18, 2019. The stock was given Sell rating by Goldman in its report released on September 06, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1. Evercore ISI was of a view that RAD is Underperform in its latest report on January 05, 2018. Deutsche Bank thinks that RAD is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 04, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 127.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.78.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.45% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.24 while ending the day at $11.45. During the trading session, a total of 3.16 million shares were traded which represents a 48.07% incline from the average session volume which is 6.08 million shares. RAD had ended its last session trading at $12.11. Rite Aid Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 RAD 52-week low price stands at $5.04 while its 52-week high price is $23.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Rite Aid Corporation generated 289.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 137.04%. Rite Aid Corporation has the potential to record 0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. BMO Capital Markets also rated FSP as Downgrade on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $8 suggesting that FSP could surge by 44.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.31/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.66% to reach $8.70/share. It started the day trading at $5.46 and traded between $4.69 and $4.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FSP’s 50-day SMA is 6.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.79. The stock has a high of $8.97 for the year while the low is $3.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.61%, as 3.05M RAD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.95% of Franklin Street Properties Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 80.83, while the P/B ratio is 0.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 488.19K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more FSP shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 715,957 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,045,370 shares of FSP, with a total valuation of $121,533,488. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more FSP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $113,674,667 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management,… increased its Franklin Street Properties Corp. shares by 4.55% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,564,056 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 329,513 shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. which are valued at $53,931,719. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Franklin Street Properties Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 194,278 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,680,406 shares and is now valued at $40,501,295. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Franklin Street Properties Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.