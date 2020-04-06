Is A Downturn Overdue? Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY), Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)?

The shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $1 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Party City Holdco Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on March 13, 2020, to Equal-Weight the PRTY stock while also putting a $2 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on November 08, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $2.50. Goldman was of a view that PRTY is Buy in its latest report on July 24, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that PRTY is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -96.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.35.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.46% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.3036 while ending the day at $0.31. During the trading session, a total of 2.49 million shares were traded which represents a 30.89% incline from the average session volume which is 3.6 million shares. PRTY had ended its last session trading at $0.33. Party City Holdco Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 PRTY 52-week low price stands at $0.26 while its 52-week high price is $8.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.51 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Party City Holdco Inc. generated 34.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 98.04%. Party City Holdco Inc. has the potential to record 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $7.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.22% to reach $45.00/share. It started the day trading at $7.71 and traded between $6.26 and $6.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SRG’s 50-day SMA is 27.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.97. The stock has a high of $46.74 for the year while the low is $5.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.12%, as 10.05M PRTY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 30.78% of Seritage Growth Properties shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 640.92K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 15.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -82.99% over the past 90 days while it lost -83.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The EdgePoint Investment Group, Inc. sold more SRG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The EdgePoint Investment Group, Inc. selling -5,871 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,829,635 shares of SRG, with a total valuation of $166,042,851. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SRG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $160,083,456 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… increased its Seritage Growth Properties shares by 1.64% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,041,310 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 65,390 shares of Seritage Growth Properties which are valued at $138,940,238. In the same vein, BloombergSen, Inc. increased its Seritage Growth Properties shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 35,298 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,909,759 shares and is now valued at $100,037,514. Following these latest developments, around 5.40% of Seritage Growth Properties stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.