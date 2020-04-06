Is A Downturn Overdue? Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM), NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)?

The shares of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Martin Marietta Materials Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on March 03, 2020, to Buy the MLM stock while also putting a $280 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on February 24, 2020. That day the Stephens set price target on the stock to $280. The stock was given Hold rating by Loop Capital in its report released on December 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 288. Citigroup was of a view that MLM is Buy in its latest report on December 17, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that MLM is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 21, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 292.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $236.28. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.79.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.01% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $162.03 while ending the day at $169.51. During the trading session, a total of 1.26 million shares were traded which represents a -59.32% decline from the average session volume which is 793840.0 shares. MLM had ended its last session trading at $180.35. Martin Marietta Materials Inc. currently has a market cap of $11.34 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.39, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.41, with a beta of 1.06. Martin Marietta Materials Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 MLM 52-week low price stands at $135.08 while its 52-week high price is $281.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Martin Marietta Materials Inc. generated 21.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 67.46%. Martin Marietta Materials Inc. has the potential to record 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $38. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.03/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.43% to reach $33.00/share. It started the day trading at $27.56 and traded between $24.05 and $24.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NEO’s 50-day SMA is 29.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.59. The stock has a high of $34.97 for the year while the low is $18.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.61%, as 4.75M MLM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.83% of NeoGenomics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 331.64, while the P/B ratio is 4.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 961.29K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.39% over the past 90 days while it gained 26.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NEO shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 335,971 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,537,265 shares of NEO, with a total valuation of $411,840,717. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NEO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $291,897,163 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of NeoGenomics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.