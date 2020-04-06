Is A Downturn Overdue? Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH), Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM)?

The shares of Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $89 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Clean Harbors Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on August 23, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $86. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on August 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 88. UBS was of a view that CLH is Neutral in its latest report on January 10, 2019. Needham thinks that CLH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 01, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 80.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $72.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.40.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.79% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $44.36 while ending the day at $45.76. During the trading session, a total of 1.74 million shares were traded which represents a -233.35% decline from the average session volume which is 521470.0 shares. CLH had ended its last session trading at $48.57. Clean Harbors Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.64 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 26.28, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 65.71, with a beta of 1.71. Clean Harbors Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 CLH 52-week low price stands at $29.45 while its 52-week high price is $88.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.42 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Clean Harbors Inc. generated 371.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 78.57%. Clean Harbors Inc. has the potential to record 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on September 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. JMP Securities also rated SEM as Upgrade on May 17, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that SEM could surge by 35.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.43% to reach $18.71/share. It started the day trading at $13.1861 and traded between $11.92 and $12.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SEM’s 50-day SMA is 21.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.16. The stock has a high of $28.61 for the year while the low is $10.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.27%, as 2.51M CLH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.49% of Select Medical Holdings Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.88, while the P/B ratio is 2.02. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more SEM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -1,316,673 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,356,840 shares of SEM, with a total valuation of $535,222,750. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SEM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $378,685,793 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Select Medical Holdings Corporation shares by 0.56% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,358,303 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -64,242 shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation which are valued at $271,917,774. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Select Medical Holdings Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 216,244 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,979,707 shares and is now valued at $167,094,186. Following these latest developments, around 6.80% of Select Medical Holdings Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.