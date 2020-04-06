Expensive Market, What To Buy? Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK), CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

The shares of Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on September 03, 2019. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Westpac Banking Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2019. Macquarie was of a view that WBK is Neutral in its latest report on August 17, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that WBK is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.02. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.66.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.88% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.17 while ending the day at $9.36. During the trading session, a total of 625186.0 shares were traded which represents a 1.01% incline from the average session volume which is 631560.0 shares. WBK had ended its last session trading at $9.84. Westpac Banking Corporation currently has a market cap of $35.15 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.15, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.04, with a beta of 1.17. WBK 52-week low price stands at $7.98 while its 52-week high price is $20.56.

Westpac Banking Corporation has the potential to record 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on January 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.87/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.20% to reach $50.60/share. It started the day trading at $15.11 and traded between $13.63 and $13.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CIT’s 50-day SMA is 34.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.94. The stock has a high of $54.02 for the year while the low is $12.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.49%, as 5.31M WBK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.54% of CIT Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.62, while the P/B ratio is 0.22. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CIT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 65,544 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,405,905 shares of CIT, with a total valuation of $373,508,488.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its CIT Group Inc. shares by 40.64% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,530,095 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,175,834 shares of CIT Group Inc. which are valued at $299,020,072. In the same vein, Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC increased its CIT Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 215,579 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,193,540 shares and is now valued at $245,945,473. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of CIT Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.