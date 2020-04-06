Expensive Market, What To Buy? The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO), On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK)

The shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on November 20, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $108 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Brink’s Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on July 25, 2019, to Outperform the BCO stock while also putting a $105 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on September 12, 2018. That day the Berenberg set price target on the stock to $90. The stock was given Buy rating by Buckingham Research in its report released on March 27, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 100. Gabelli & Co was of a view that BCO is Buy in its latest report on February 08, 2018. Imperial Capital thinks that BCO is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 18, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 100.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $97.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 9.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.94.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.25% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $43.06 while ending the day at $43.81. During the trading session, a total of 759735.0 shares were traded which represents a -68.51% decline from the average session volume which is 450850.0 shares. BCO had ended its last session trading at $46.73. The Brink’s Company currently has a market cap of $2.33 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 78.94, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.44, with a beta of 1.57. The Brink’s Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 8.57, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 BCO 52-week low price stands at $40.18 while its 52-week high price is $97.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.18 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Brink’s Company generated 469.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.05%. The Brink’s Company has the potential to record 4.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on August 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.50. UBS also rated ONDK as Downgrade on August 01, 2019, with its price target of $4 suggesting that ONDK could surge by 82.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.39% to reach $4.97/share. It started the day trading at $1.06 and traded between $0.84 and $0.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ONDK’s 50-day SMA is 2.8728 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.5950. The stock has a high of $5.69 for the year while the low is $0.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -36.47%, as 2.21M BCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.02% of On Deck Capital Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.40, while the P/B ratio is 0.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 713.29K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -47.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -78.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Nantahala Capital Management LLC sold more ONDK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -11.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Nantahala Capital Management LLC selling -711,958 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,672,644 shares of ONDK, with a total valuation of $19,797,528. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more ONDK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,864,249 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its On Deck Capital Inc. shares by 2.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,610,429 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 93,543 shares of On Deck Capital Inc. which are valued at $16,090,397. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its On Deck Capital Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 28,882 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,358,707 shares and is now valued at $15,211,887. Following these latest developments, around 4.30% of On Deck Capital Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.