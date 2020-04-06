Expensive Market, What To Buy? Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX), W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

The shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by TD Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. TD Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on January 21, 2020, to Equal-Weight the LPX stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Longbow Markets when it published its report on October 02, 2019. Longbow was of a view that LPX is Buy in its latest report on May 20, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that LPX is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $30.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 6.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.17.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.13% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $13.41 while ending the day at $13.86. During the trading session, a total of 1.86 million shares were traded which represents a -14.98% decline from the average session volume which is 1.62 million shares. LPX had ended its last session trading at $14.61. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 LPX 52-week low price stands at $12.97 while its 52-week high price is $34.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Louisiana-Pacific Corporation generated 181.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -160.0%. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has the potential to record 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on December 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) is now rated as Outperform. Evercore ISI also rated WPC as Upgrade on November 11, 2019, with its price target of $88 suggesting that WPC could surge by 37.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $54.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.88% to reach $80.14/share. It started the day trading at $53.8324 and traded between $49.01 and $50.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WPC’s 50-day SMA is 74.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 82.94. The stock has a high of $93.62 for the year while the low is $38.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.95%, as 1.88M LPX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.10% of W. P. Carey Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.25, while the P/B ratio is 1.25. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 923.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WPC shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 368,034 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 25,233,678 shares of WPC, with a total valuation of $1,953,339,014. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WPC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $846,987,321 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its W. P. Carey Inc. shares by 8.65% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,653,342 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -629,934 shares of W. P. Carey Inc. which are valued at $515,035,204. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its W. P. Carey Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 782,825 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,063,141 shares and is now valued at $237,117,745. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of W. P. Carey Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.