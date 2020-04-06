Expensive Market, What To Buy? Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR)

The shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by DNB Markets in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $19 price target. DNB Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Golar LNG Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on February 05, 2020, to Neutral the GLNG stock while also putting a $12.50 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $12. Morgan Stanley was of a view that GLNG is Overweight in its latest report on September 20, 2019. Cowen thinks that GLNG is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $19.47. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 4.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.93.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.49% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.81 while ending the day at $5.85. During the trading session, a total of 1.16 million shares were traded which represents a 37.88% incline from the average session volume which is 1.86 million shares. GLNG had ended its last session trading at $6.19. GLNG 52-week low price stands at $5.60 while its 52-week high price is $21.97.

The Golar LNG Limited generated 472.76 million in revenue during the last quarter. Golar LNG Limited has the potential to record -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on June 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.82% to reach $48.50/share. It started the day trading at $32.77 and traded between $28.02 and $28.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BANR’s 50-day SMA is 44.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 52.38. The stock has a high of $59.13 for the year while the low is $27.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 841781.77 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.12%, as 823,936 GLNG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.42% of Banner Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.84, while the P/B ratio is 0.63. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 252.56K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more BANR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -14,583 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,563,059 shares of BANR, with a total valuation of $208,258,013. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more BANR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $165,132,959 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Banner Corporation shares by 0.87% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,386,067 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -20,953 shares of Banner Corporation which are valued at $108,900,098. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its Banner Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 6,878 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,466,051 shares and is now valued at $66,910,568. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Banner Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.