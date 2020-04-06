Expensive Market, What To Buy? Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE), Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX)

The shares of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on October 16, 2019. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ferro Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Buckingham Research Markets when it published its report on August 01, 2019. That day the Buckingham Research set price target on the stock to $16. Buckingham Research was of a view that FOE is Buy in its latest report on January 04, 2019. Longbow thinks that FOE is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $15.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -3.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.14.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.41% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.52 while ending the day at $7.69. During the trading session, a total of 938842.0 shares were traded which represents a -0.03% decline from the average session volume which is 938550.0 shares. FOE had ended its last session trading at $8.13. Ferro Corporation currently has a market cap of $652.96 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.76, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.34, with a beta of 1.96. Ferro Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 FOE 52-week low price stands at $7.97 while its 52-week high price is $18.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.17 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ferro Corporation generated 96.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -29.41%. Ferro Corporation has the potential to record 0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on January 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $34. JP Morgan also rated XRX as Upgrade on November 12, 2019, with its price target of $38 suggesting that XRX could surge by 53.48% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.48/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.55% to reach $36.33/share. It started the day trading at $18.83 and traded between $16.66 and $16.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XRX’s 50-day SMA is 29.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.56. The stock has a high of $39.47 for the year while the low is $15.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.40%, as 8.88M FOE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.88% of Xerox Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.44, while the P/B ratio is 0.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.77M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.38% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Icahn Associates Holding LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,456,087 shares of XRX, with a total valuation of $755,286,001. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more XRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $698,501,752 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Xerox Corporation shares by 1.80% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,935,014 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -200,535 shares of Xerox Corporation which are valued at $352,107,451. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Xerox Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 7,019 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,387,706 shares and is now valued at $302,284,133. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Xerox Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.