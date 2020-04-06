Analysts Turn Mixed On SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH), FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

The shares of SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on February 07, 2020. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SMART Global Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on November 13, 2019, to Buy the SGH stock while also putting a $37 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on October 04, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on June 28, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. Needham was of a view that SGH is Hold in its latest report on January 09, 2019. Stifel thinks that SGH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 23, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 56.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $35.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.54.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.98% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $19.26 while ending the day at $20.67. During the trading session, a total of 531698.0 shares were traded which represents a -58.18% decline from the average session volume which is 336130.0 shares. SGH had ended its last session trading at $23.22. SMART Global Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.74, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 SGH 52-week low price stands at $16.42 while its 52-week high price is $39.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.36 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The SMART Global Holdings Inc. generated 111.39 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -75.0%. SMART Global Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) is now rated as Hold. Craig Hallum also rated FCEL as Downgrade on January 23, 2020, with its price target of $1.50 suggesting that FCEL could surge by 24.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.32% to reach $1.75/share. It started the day trading at $1.40 and traded between $1.26 and $1.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FCEL’s 50-day SMA is 1.7570 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.9223. The stock has a high of $4.44 for the year while the low is $0.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 24.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 39.79%, as 33.78M SGH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.90% of FuelCell Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 21.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.44% over the past 90 days while it gained 262.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FCEL shares, increasing its portfolio by 89.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 4,427,551 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,372,738 shares of FCEL, with a total valuation of $18,276,839. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FCEL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,266,203 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 5.23% of FuelCell Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.