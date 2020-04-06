Analysts Turn Mixed On Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH), FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)

The shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on August 23, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $38 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Meta Financial Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on April 26, 2019, to Buy the CASH stock while also putting a $33 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on July 27, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $100. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR Inc. in its report released on January 31, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 125. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that CASH is Buy in its latest report on January 10, 2018. Lake Street thinks that CASH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 08, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 120.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $32.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -3.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.00.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.31% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $14.62 while ending the day at $15.03. During the trading session, a total of 945953.0 shares were traded which represents a -156.83% decline from the average session volume which is 368320.0 shares. CASH had ended its last session trading at $17.14. CASH 52-week low price stands at $15.61 while its 52-week high price is $40.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.56 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -75.0%. Meta Financial Group Inc. has the potential to record 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $93. Even though the stock has been trading at $74.18/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.45% to reach $110.58/share. It started the day trading at $76.78 and traded between $70.50 and $70.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FMC’s 50-day SMA is 89.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 90.01. The stock has a high of $108.77 for the year while the low is $56.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.13%, as 2.40M CASH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.87% of FMC Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.40, while the P/B ratio is 3.63. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more FMC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -30,640 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,311,357 shares of FMC, with a total valuation of $1,332,387,337. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more FMC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $993,116,879 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its FMC Corporation shares by 1.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,388,776 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -68,174 shares of FMC Corporation which are valued at $594,795,046. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its FMC Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 57,029 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,148,774 shares and is now valued at $572,450,859. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of FMC Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.