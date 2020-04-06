Analysts Turn Mixed On Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT), Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

The shares of Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on May 01, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $6.50 price target. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Energous Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on January 03, 2018. That day the Ladenburg Thalmann set price target on the stock to $32. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on December 28, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45.80. Oppenheimer was of a view that WATT is Perform in its latest report on January 24, 2017. Ladenburg Thalmann thinks that WATT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 07, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -1.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -90.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.80.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.47% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.61 while ending the day at $0.62. During the trading session, a total of 583961.0 shares were traded which represents a 18.24% incline from the average session volume which is 714240.0 shares. WATT had ended its last session trading at $0.67. Energous Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.00 WATT 52-week low price stands at $0.63 while its 52-week high price is $6.35.

The Energous Corporation generated 21.68 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -34.48%. Energous Corporation has the potential to record -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Stifel also rated AVDL as Initiated on March 12, 2020, with its price target of $14 suggesting that AVDL could surge by 42.51% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.25/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.07% to reach $13.88/share. It started the day trading at $8.36 and traded between $7.56 and $7.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AVDL’s 50-day SMA is 7.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.08. The stock has a high of $10.75 for the year while the low is $1.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -43.89%, as 3.95M WATT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.09% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 793.60K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.92%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.45% over the past 90 days while it gained 108.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Brandes Investment Partners LP sold more AVDL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -40.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Brandes Investment Partners LP selling -2,530,888 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,651,948 shares of AVDL, with a total valuation of $36,482,961. RTW Investments LP meanwhile bought more AVDL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $33,980,326 worth of shares.

Similarly, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares by 7.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,829,886 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 133,596 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc which are valued at $18,280,561. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.