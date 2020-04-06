Analysts Turn Mixed On Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX), Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)

The shares of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $5 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Century Aluminum Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on December 21, 2018. The stock was given Sell rating by Berenberg in its report released on September 21, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Cowen was of a view that CENX is Outperform in its latest report on May 04, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that CENX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.18.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.16% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.91 while ending the day at $3.04. During the trading session, a total of 1.41 million shares were traded which represents a 26.97% incline from the average session volume which is 1.93 million shares. CENX had ended its last session trading at $3.31. Century Aluminum Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CENX 52-week low price stands at $3.01 while its 52-week high price is $9.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Century Aluminum Company generated 39.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -677.78%. Century Aluminum Company has the potential to record -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

A look at its technical shows that GHSI’s 50-day SMA is 0.3611 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5066. The stock has a high of $4.00 for the year while the low is $0.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1585163.72 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -50.83%, as 779,425 CENX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.06% of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.95M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.53%. Looking further, the stock has raised 20.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.91% over the last six months.

Barclays Capital, Inc. meanwhile bought more GHSI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $88,969 worth of shares.

Similarly, Virtu Financial BD LLC increased its Guardion Health Sciences Inc. shares by 310.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 139,961 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 105,850 shares of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. which are valued at $59,343. In the same vein, UBS Securities LLC increased its Guardion Health Sciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 84,241 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 92,543 shares and is now valued at $39,238. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.