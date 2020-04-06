Analysts Turn Mixed On Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS), Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)

The shares of Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on September 23, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $42 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brooks Automation Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on August 02, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $47. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on November 20, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. B. Riley FBR was of a view that BRKS is Buy in its latest report on November 20, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that BRKS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 02, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 38.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $44.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.89.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.92% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $26.22 while ending the day at $26.54. During the trading session, a total of 874622.0 shares were traded which represents a -62.7% decline from the average session volume which is 537580.0 shares. BRKS had ended its last session trading at $29.14. Brooks Automation Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.04 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 74.97, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.25, with a beta of 1.44. Brooks Automation Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 BRKS 52-week low price stands at $21.19 while its 52-week high price is $50.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Brooks Automation Inc. generated 335.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 26.09%. Brooks Automation Inc. has the potential to record 1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) is now rated as Equal Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.78/share, analysts expect it to down by -3.93% to reach $3.39/share. It started the day trading at $1.95 and traded between $1.60 and $1.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DO’s 50-day SMA is 3.1500 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.7886. The stock has a high of $12.64 for the year while the low is $1.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 34.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.06%, as 31.18M BRKS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.71% of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -77.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.73% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Loews Corp. (Investment Portfolio… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 73,119,047 shares of DO, with a total valuation of $223,013,093. Contrarius Investment Management … meanwhile sold more DO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $40,479,127 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares by 2.83% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,587,144 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -278,880 shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. which are valued at $29,240,789. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,684 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,106,150 shares and is now valued at $21,673,758. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.