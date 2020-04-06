Analysts Turn Mixed On BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU), Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

The shares of BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BankUnited Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on October 24, 2019, to Neutral the BKU stock while also putting a $37 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on October 15, 2019. That day the Stephens set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Buy rating by DA Davidson in its report released on September 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 39. Sandler O’Neill was of a view that BKU is Hold in its latest report on April 24, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that BKU is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $27.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.68.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.68% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $16.40 while ending the day at $16.62. During the trading session, a total of 799922.0 shares were traded which represents a 14.45% incline from the average session volume which is 935080.0 shares. BKU had ended its last session trading at $18.20. BankUnited Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.64 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.29, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.55, with a beta of 1.34. BKU 52-week low price stands at $14.50 while its 52-week high price is $37.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.91 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.77 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.57%. BankUnited Inc. has the potential to record 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on November 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $42. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.06/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.39% to reach $23.17/share. It started the day trading at $7.78 and traded between $6.90 and $7.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RRGB’s 50-day SMA is 22.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.26. The stock has a high of $37.29 for the year while the low is $4.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.37%, as 2.99M BKU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 26.89% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 553.23K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -77.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -77.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more RRGB shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 43,674 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,361,057 shares of RRGB, with a total valuation of $64,929,068. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more RRGB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $53,285,320 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. shares by 2.61% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,062,413 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -28,461 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. which are valued at $29,216,358. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 697 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 849,014 shares and is now valued at $23,347,885. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.